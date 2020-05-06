Priyadarshan Drops An Update About His Next Project With Akshay Kumar (Find Out)

Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood actor, Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Priyadarshan's collaboration have given the entertainment industry some gems which the fans of the two can cherish forever. Be it Hera Pheri, Garam Masala to Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the duo's association has always led to a hit on the silverscreen. Having said that, it was at the end of 2019 when the director had confirmed that he will be reuniting with Akshay soon. And well, here's some update on the same which will surely make Kumar's fans the happiest. As in a recent interaction with The News Minute, Priyadarshan expressed how he is using the lockdown phase for the Khiladi Kumar starrer. Marakkar Director Priyadarshan Gives an Update on the Release Date of Mohanlal's Next.

As when the filmmaker was quizzed what is he doing these days, stifling or relaxing? To which he answered that he is working on a script for Akshay amid the crisis. "Sometimes, it’s good to slow down and the lockdown has given many of us a chance to relax and ruminate. I’ve done a bit of reading, besides watching films at my Chennai home. I’ve also started writing a new script, for Akshay Kumar," he said. So, the scripting phase is on, are you listening Akshay?

Further, when Priyadarshan was asked why he has not yet worked with the gen-next actors from Malayalam cinema. To which he replied, "I admit or rather confess I’m struggling to understand the romance of this generation. I can’t write or conceive things which I myself don’t understand or am comfortable working on. Also, it needs a certain prodding on my part to convince many of them to be on the same page. But I face no such issues while working with Mohanlal or Akshay and I’m so comfortable. Akshay Kumar Refuses Role in Mohanlal-Priyadarshan's Big-Budget Kunjali Marakkar Biopic?

For the uninitiated, Akshay and Priyadarshan's last film together was in 2009 titled as Khatta Meetha. And as the two will be coming together, fans can literally expect a superhit in the making. Meanwhile, Akki will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's next, Sooryavanshi which was supposed to release in March but has got pushed to an unknown date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stay tuned!