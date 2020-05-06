Marakkar Director Priyadarshan Gives an Update on the Release Date of Mohanlal's Next

Priyadarshan and Mohanlal in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It's not just Bollywood who's paying a heavy price for coronavirus shutdown. Tollywood, Mollywood and even Kollywood is equally suffering after shootings of movies, TV shows and web series were asked to shut down as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country. The move was also followed by the subsequent shutting down of movie theatres and as a result, many prominent releases from the months of March, April and May were pushed further. Mohanlal's Marakkar was one among them. This Is What Amitabh Bachchan Has to Say about Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal after Watching Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham Trailer.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Marakkar was slated to hit the screens in March this year but got delayed for obvious reasons. While there has been no update about the film's new release date, Priyadarshan in his recent interaction with The News Minute revealed when can Mohanlal fans expect his period drama to release. When asked if he's worried about Marakkar's box office performance considering the ongoing scenario, the director said, "Frankly, I’m not sure if we’re at a stage where we can even discuss such matters. There are bigger things at play, and I think we all need to wait longer for things to subside. Films, rather entertainment, should be the last thing on our minds now. With such huge stakes involved [we have spent around Rs 100 crore] we’re concerned about our product which we painstakingly built, but we are in no hurry to release the film."

Speaking about the film's new release date, the filmmaker simply said, "We’ll take a call when the world returns to normalcy when people are in a position to enjoy things the way they used to earlier. We’re looking forward to a release in December or even early next year." Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Trailer: 5 Reasons Why Mohanlal’s Film Could Be The Malayalam Blockbuster of the Year!

Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is the costliest movie to be ever made in the Malayalam cinema with a budget of approximately Rs 100 crore. The film was slated to release in 5,000 screens across the world but the pandemic ruined all the plans. Now the makers are eyeing for a similar release whenever it happens.