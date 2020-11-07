Priyanka Chopra has always been that ambitious lady who knows what she wants from her life. From representing India at Miss World beauty pageant to embarking on her journey in Bollywood and then taking Hollywood by storm, PeeCee has always been a go-getter and the same attitude probably made her think that marriage wasn't her cup of tea. There was a time when the marriage had no place in her future plans but everything changed after she met Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Shell Out $20 Million for Their New Mansion in Los Angeles that Has 7 Bedrooms and an Indoor Basketball Court (View Pics).

Priyanka in her recent interaction with People Magazine revealed how she never believed in finding the "right" person. "You have got to stop looking, that is how it worked," she said while also adding, "I loved the idea of being married, I was fascinated with the idea of being a bride when I was a child without realising what it really meant. But when I got in my 20s, I said I have got things to do, I didn’t know what it would have meant. When you find the right person, everything is so comfortable and not everything is the effort I thought it would be." Priyanka Chopra Owns a $200K Maybach Car! Nick Jonas Gifts Wifey After His Song ‘Sucker’ Tops Billboard Hot 100 Chart (View Pics).

Priyanka and Nick got married in 2018 at Umaid Bhavan Palace, Jodhpur in 2018 and have been enjoying their happily ever after since then. The couple will ring in their second wedding anniversary in December 2020 and they recently had a Karwa Chauth celebration, photos from which were shared by her on social media. The couple looks adorable together and as our elders say, 'kisiki nazar na lage'.

