Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra, has spoken candidly about the impact of her daughter’s growing success on their family life, revealing that her son Siddharth Chopra often had to grow up independently during those years. In a recent interview, Madhu described Siddharth as “collateral damage” of Priyanka’s demanding career. Priyanka Chopra Shares Emotional Birthday Tribute to Mom Madhu Chopra With Heartwarming Video Featuring Malti and Nick Jonas (See Post)

Siddharth Was the Collateral Damage

Speaking on the Something Bigger show, Madhu explained how professional responsibilities meant less time at home for the family. “Siddharth was the collateral damage to all of Priyanka's success because their dad (Dr. Ashok Chopra) was working, I was with Priyanka, and he just grew up on his own. He was a teenager at that time. He, I think, was collateral damage for me,” she said. Reflecting emotionally on the period, Madhu added, “When I think about it, these are certain things that you had to deal with.”

Madhu Chopra on Siddharth’s Struggles

Madhu also spoke about Siddharth’s personal journey. Siddharth, who got married in 2024, currently lives in India with his wife Neelam. “I see him struggling every day, and I feel that, okay, God has blessed you, so just count your blessings one by one, and it will surprise you what the Lord has done. I count my blessings every day. I have two great kids who love me and care for me,” she shared. Talking about her children’s personalities, Madhu said Priyanka inherited her strong work ethic. “I am an early riser. I wake up at 5:30 AM and start my day. My son is not such an early riser, but he is still up by 8:30 PM. Priyanka, depending on the kind of work she is doing, will be up at 4 AM also if needed,” she said. This Pic of Priyanka Chopra’s Daughter Malti Marie With Grandma Madhu Chopra Is the Cutest Thing You’ll See on the Internet Today.

Watch Madhu Chopra's Full Interview:

Madhu Chopra on Balancing Family and Career

In an old interview on Dr. Stuti Khare Shukla’s YouTube channel, Madhu discussed how she managed Priyanka’s career, her medical practice, and household duties simultaneously. “When I was with them (the children), it was 100 percent children's time. That was really good. I think that's how they could imbibe the work ethic also that you have to work hard if you want to achieve something and also give time to yourself, your family, and your life,” she explained. Priyanka Chopra currently lives in the United States with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie while managing a global acting career. Siddharth continues to live in India and is an entrepreneur who keeps a low profile and stays away from the entertainment industry.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2026 03:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).