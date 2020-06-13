Rajneesh Duggal Trains Under Birju Maharaj for Bajirao Mastani Musical

Mumbai, June 13: Actor Rajneesh Duggal has been cast as Bajirao in a musical play version of "Bajirao Mastani". He trained under Pandit Birju Maharaj for the role.

"I am extremely glad to have been trained under the guidance of Pandit Birju Maharajji for the musical. This is something I have never done before. I have also learnt the dance form 'chhao' for the musical, which was an experience in itself," Rajniesh said.

"While initially the plan was to take it to different cities and countries there is a possibility that we will go online now. Talks are still on," he added.

The play is based on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2015 film "Bajirao Mastani", which narrates the story of Maratha Peshwa Bajirao and Mastani. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone portrayed the protagonists, while Priyanka Chopra played Bajirao's first wife Kashibai.

Birju Maharaj is the creative director for the play with Maitreyee Pahari directing it.

