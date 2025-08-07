Bollywood's power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt sparked a wave of excitement as they paid a visit to filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office, twinning in casual denim looks. The duo was seen in matching white T-shirts and baggy jeans, with Ranbir completing the look with a denim jacket, a fashion moment fans couldn't get enough of. Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Marriage Was the ‘Toughest’ To Manage, Reveals Celebrity Security Consultant Yusuf Ibrahim; Here’s What Happened!

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Office – Watch Video

Ranbir & Alia spotted at slb office something's loading ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7AOTfdLuxJ — ๑ (@vardaanforu) August 6, 2025

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Spark Buzz for ‘Love and War’

Their appearance sparked fresh excitement around their much-talked-about film Love and War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal. Social media was abuzz shortly after the pictures surfaced. One fan guessed, “Cooking up something cinematic?” while another speculated, “Something is loading — maybe a poster or promo?”

‘Love and War’ Shoot Halfway Done

The film, which began production last year, is said to be nearly halfway through its shoot. The plot reportedly centres on a love triangle between Ranbir, Alia and Vicky’s characters, set against an intense war backdrop. Originally slated for a Christmas 2025 release, the makers have now pushed the release date to March 20, 2026. Priyanka Chopra To Join Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love and War’? Reunion Rumours After Emotional ‘Ram-Leela’ Post – Here’s What We Know.

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone Rumoured To Join ‘Love and War’?

Meanwhile, the rumour mill continues to churn. Buzz suggests that Priyanka Chopra might make a surprise cameo in the film, marking a potential reunion with Bhansali after Bajirao Mastani. Another unconfirmed report hints at Deepika Padukone's appearance with some even claiming she may play a significant role. However, none of this has been officially confirmed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2025 10:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).