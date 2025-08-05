Is Priyanka Chopra teaming up with Sanjay Leela Bhansali again? That’s what many fans wondered after the global star recently posted a heartfelt tribute to her iconic dance number Ram Chahe Leela from Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram-Leela. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a snippet from the song and wrote a long note remembering her experience working with the acclaimed filmmaker. ‘Hyderabad We Made It’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reaches India With Daughter Malti Marie for SS Rajamouli’s SSMB 29 Shoot.

Priyanka Chopra Shares Heartfelt Note on Instagram – See Post

She recalled, “When Sanjay Sir came to me with this song, it was a complicated decision, but he, as a filmmaker, has always inspired me. His creative mind, his nostalgic stories usually over incredible food, the conversations of art and music to dance… the beauty of the yesteryears but also what the future holds. And then he played the song… and I knew I was her. Under Sanjay sir’s guidance, Ravi Varman’s cinematography shone, and Vishnu Deva’s choreography was magic. Him and I would rehearse during lunch breaks every day to perfect the dance sequences. This brings back such great memories."

Priyanka Chopra Not Reuniting With Bhansali for 'Love and War,' Says Insider

The emotional post led to rumours that Priyanka might reunite with Bhansali for a special dance number in his upcoming film Love and War, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. However, a source close to the actress shut down the buzz. “Priyanka Chopra Jonas just happened to post a throwback video of her song Ram Chahe Leela. While Priyanka and Sanjay Leela Bhansali share a great fondness and mutual respect for each other’s work, there is absolutely no truth to the speculation of them collaborating at this point in time,” the insider told Hindustan Times. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Bikini Looks From Her 43rd Birthday Trip: Global Icon Stuns in Sultry Two-Piece Ensembles.

Priyanka Chopra Busy With ‘SSMB29’ in Hyderabad

PeeCee impressed in a full-fledged role in SLB's Bajirao Mastani as Kashibai. Meanwhile, Priyanka is currently in India and shooting for SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated film SSMB29 in Hyderabad. She is also expected to begin work on Jee Le Zaraa with Farhan Akhtar, although no recent updates have been shared.

