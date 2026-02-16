The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear a bail application today for veteran actor Rajpal Yadav, who is currently serving a sentence at Tihar Jail. Yadav surrendered to authorities on February 5, 2026, in connection with a long-standing legal dispute involving a debt that has now reached approximately INR 9 crore. The actor’s legal team moved the court seeking temporary relief, reportedly to allow him to attend his niece's upcoming wedding. The hearing comes amid a growing "support campaign" initiated by fellow actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood. Rajpal Yadav’s Bail Hearing Pushed to February 16; Actor Has Paid Half the Amount in INR 9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case, Reveals Lawyer.

The legal troubles for the comedian began in 2010 when he took a loan of INR 5 crore to fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Lapataa. Due to non-repayment and accumulating interest over the last 16 years, the liability escalated to INR 9 crore. This is not Yadav’s first stint in custody regarding this matter; he previously served a three-month sentence in 2018. The Delhi High Court ordered his recent surrender after he failed to uphold financial commitments previously made to the court. Citing a lack of funds to settle the dues, Yadav turned himself in earlier this month.

Actor Sonu Sood has been vocal in his support for Yadav, utilising social media to rally the film fraternity. Ahead of today’s hearing, Sood posted on X (formerly Twitter), expressing hope for a positive verdict. "Today is an important day for our brother Rajpal Yadav bhai. Praying that things move in the right direction and he gets the relief he deserves," Sood wrote. He described Yadav as a "rare talent and a wonderful soul," urging the industry to keep up the momentum of support. Rajpal Yadav Seeks Bail in Cheque Dishonour Cases; Delhi High Court Asks for Reply, Hearing on February 16.

Sood’s advocacy extends beyond social media posts. He has publicly committed to casting Yadav in his upcoming film and has encouraged other producers and directors to offer the actor advance signing amounts to help him settle his legal debts. In a detailed note, Sood argued that providing work-based financial help is a matter of professional respect. "A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it’s dignity," he stated. "When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him he’s not alone." The outcome of today's hearing will determine if Yadav receives a reprieve or remains in Tihar Jail to complete his term.

