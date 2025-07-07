The much-anticipated first glimpse of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana was unveiled in grand fashion on Thursday (July 3), much to the delight of fans. The mythological movie features a star-studded cast, including Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, KGF star Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Laxman. Amid the hype surrounding the film's cast, an old video of Ranbir Kapoor talking about consuming beef has resurfaced online, drawing criticism once again. After a Twitterati shared an image of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and brought up the old controversy, singer Chinmayi Sripada came to the actor's defence with a thought-provoking comment. ‘Ramayana’: Kajal Aggarwal, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi and More – Actors Who Confirmed Being Part of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Mythological Saga Through Social Media!.

Chinmayi Sripada Defends Ranbir Kapoor’s Casting As Lord Ram in ‘Ramayana’

In a 14-year-old interview video, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor admitted to consuming beef, which had stirred controversy even back then. After the official announcement regarding Ranbir Kapoor portraying Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana was recently made, the debate once again resurfaced online. Sharing posters of Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, users lashed out at the makers, questioning their decision to cast him in the role. Playback singer Chinmayi Sripada has now come out in support of the actor.

Watch ‘Ramayana’ Intro Teaser

A user took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared an image of Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi from Ramayana sets and wrote, "Beef eater will be playing the role of Bhagwan Ram now! Whats wrong with Bollywood?" Chinmayi Sripada, known for her expressing her thoughts on social issues and current events, re-shared the post on her handle on July 4 and wrote,"A babaji who uses the name of God can be a rapist and he can keep getting parole to get votes in bhakt India - however what someone eats is a big problem."

Chinmayi Sripada Takes a Stand for Ranbir Kapoor Over His ‘Ramayana’ Casting

A babaji who uses the name of God can be a rapist and he can keep getting parole to get votes in bhakt India - however what someone eats is a big problem. https://t.co/w7FYienmke — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 4, 2025

What Did Ranbir Kapoor Say in the 2011 Interview?

During the promotions of his film Rockstar in 2011, Ranbir Kapoor in an interview said that he loved eating. He revealed how his family loved eating Peshawari food as they came from that region. He said, "I am a mutton paya and beef fan. Yeah, I am a big beef fan." ‘Ten Years of Aspiration’: Yash Shares Emotional Note As ‘Ramayana’ Teaser Shows Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Himself in Epic Roles (View Post).

Check Out Ranbir Kapoor’s Viral Interview Video Below

Look who's indulging now our so-called upcoming 'superstar' Ranbir Kapoor feasting on beef. Hypocrisy at its finest! https://t.co/zRTzA57PEl pic.twitter.com/WePs6TeXSp — rajeev lowwell (@neydosaniro) September 1, 2024

Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana will be released in two parts. Part 1 is slated for a Diwali 2026 release, followed by the second part in Diwali 2027.

