Ranbir Kapoor is turning 38 on September 28, 2020. We wish this super-talented star and handsome hunk Many Many Happy Returns of the Day! As everyone knows Ranbir Kapoor, the son of Neetu Singh and the late Rishi Kapoor, made his debut in 2007 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya, along with Sonam Kapoor. Before that, both the star-kids had worked as the AD's for the temperamental director. Saawariya flopped at the box office, but Ranbir Kapoor's performance was noted. Ranbir Kapoor Birthday Special: Being the Complete Man, Acing the Subtle Art of Minimalist Style As Neetu Kapoor Would Describe Him to Be!

While achieving box office success with his second film, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Ranbir didn't kept playing safe with his chocolate boy image, however. Within the restraints of mainstream cinema, Ranbir has been experimenting with his roles that goes beyond conventions. Some got him appreciation, like Rockstar or Tamasha. Some didn't, like Roy or Besharam. Some experiments failed, like Jagga Jasoos. And some controversial attempts clicked, like Sanju. Ranbir's career has been a very interesting graph of awesome highs and disappointing lows.

And then there are the cameos. In this special feature, we look at the seven special appearances of Ranbir, that are truly 'special'.

Luck By Chance

In a film that celebrates Bollywood, there are plenty of star cameos from Aamir Khan to Shah Rukh Khan to Kareena Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor appears in a montage scene, as one of the stars who refuses producer Rommy Rolly's next film. A little fun meta twist here being that Ranbir tells Rommy that he is like his father, while letting him doing, since Rommy was played by Rishi Kapoor!

Chillar Party

Though they would share cold vibes after a couple of years when Ranbir began dating Salman Khan's ex Katrina Kaif (and later broke up later), Ranbir did have a cameo in Bhai's most acclaimed home production, that was directed by Vikas Bahl and Nitesh Tiwari. Playing himself, he also appeared in the song, "Tai Tai Phish".

Bombay Talkies

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the few popular stars appearing in the song "Apna Bombay Talkies" played during the end-credits, that is a tribute to 100 years of Indian cinema. Ranbir also had an overshadowing influence on Dibakar Banerjee's short in the film, though he doesn't appear physically.

Bhoothnath Returns

Ranbir Kapoor again played himself in the sequel to Bhootnath, as a Bollywood star supporting a ghost's election campaign. Shah Rukh Khan also had a cameo in the film, reprising his role from the original. Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Wish For Her Star Brother and Aunty Rima Jain is Sweet! (View Pics).

PK

In this Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster, Ranbir Kapoor made a surprise appearance in the end, as a fellow alien to Aamir Khan's PK, who brings him to Earth. Ranbir later worked with Hirani as the lead in the director's next, Sanju, which was also his biggest hit as an actor.

Love Per Square Foot

Ranbir Kapoor made another surprise appearance in the epilogue of this Netflix film. The romcom starred Vicky Kaushal and Angira Das in the lead, and was directed by Anand Tiwari. Vicky later played the best friend of Ranbir's character in Sanju.

Bucket List

Playing himself again in this sweet cameo, Ranbir made a special appearance in Madhuri Dixit Nene's debut Marathi film. They had earlier done a song together in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

