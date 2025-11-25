After weeks of rumours and exit buzz, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has finally launched his upcoming film Spirit. A grand muhurat ceremony for the film was hosted in Hyderabad on Sunday, November 23, 2025. Spirit features Telugu superstar Prabhas in the lead role, with Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri playing the female lead. Vanga, who took the nation by storm with his 2023 film Animal, is set to bless fans with a new surprise. If latest media reports are to be believed, Ranbir Kapoor, who starred in the hit action drama, will be making a surprise appearance in Spirit! ‘Spirit’ Launch: Prabhas, Tripti Dimri Kickstart Shoot for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Film With a Pooja (See Pics).

Ranbir Kapoor To Make Surprise Entry in ‘Spirit’?

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, Ranbir Kapoor, who previously delivered a big hit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Animal, will feature in the filmmaker's upcoming movie Spirit. While details about the actor's role are under wraps, reports suggest that his cameo will play a critical turning point in the film's narrative.

Pictures From ‘Spirit’ Muhurat Ceremony

Shoot prarambham! 📽️🔥 India’s biggest superstar Prabhas’s “SPIRIT” is now ON FLOORS! A massive start led by Bhushan Kumar & Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Muhurat puja graced by Prabhas, Triptii Dimri, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Shiv Chanana & Megastar Chiranjeevi as special guest. 🙏🔥… pic.twitter.com/ZMqENQGo9s — T-Series (@TSeries) November 23, 2025

The portal quoted a source to the development saying, "Ranbir will come into the picture at a crucial juncture of the storytelling. It will be a turning point in the plot and a historic moment in Indian cinema since he has never shared screen space with Prabhas."

Amid ‘Spirit’ Buzz, Ranbir Kapoor and Prabhas’ AI-Generated Picture Goes Viral

Amid the speculations surrounding Ranbir Kapoor's involvement in Spirit, an AI-generated photo of the actor as Ranvijay from Animal is going viral on X (formerly Twitter). In the photo, Prabhas’ cop and Ranbir Kapoor’s Ranvijay can be seen in an interrogation room. Ranvijay appears handcuffed and sitting on a chair, with Prabhas sitting right in front of him. We can also see clues and photographs pinned in the background on the wall. ‘Spirit’: ‘Train to Busan’ Star Ma Dong Seok Aka Don Lee To Make Indian Film Debut As Antagonist in Prabhas–Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Upcoming Film? Here’s What We Know.

‘Animal x Spirit’

Massive 🙌 Superstar #RanbirKapoor X Reble STAR #Prabhas = #Spirit Ranbir Kapoor, who played the lead role in #SandeepReddyVanga’s previous directorial venture #Animal, will make a special cameo appearance in Prabhas's Spirit, adding to the hype around the movie. According… pic.twitter.com/YLYsnimeNZ — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) November 25, 2025

More About ‘Spirit’

Spirit originally starred Deepika Padukone as the female lead. She was reportedly replaced by Triptii Dimri, reportedly due to her unprofessional demands. The post also includes Vivek Oberoi, Prakash Raj and Kanchana in key roles. Few reports even suggested that South Korean star Ma Dong Seok, aka Don Lee will be playing the main antagonist in the film. Prabhas plays a fierce cop in the upcoming political action drama, which is expected to be one of the biggest box office hits of 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

