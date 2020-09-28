Bollywood's leading man who excels at the art of minimalism, courtesy a rich and varied film repertoire - Ranbir Kapoor has been quoted to be The Complete Man by his mother Neetu Kapoor. With a magnanimous legacy, handsome features, acting chops to boost, Ranbir Kapoor clinches a spot in the A list club in addition to being one of the highest-paid actors of Bollywood. Having pursued filmmaking and method acting at the School of Visual Arts and the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, respectively, Ranbir Kapoor has always been a charmer. On the fashion front, though, he isn't a natural but has acquired a style owing to the changing picture of Bollywood wherein men have been equally and rightfully asserting their stance for the nascent men's fashion effectively, joining his style-conscious peers. He finds solace in the styling precision of the duo, Priyanka and Kazim. For someone who has found comfort in basic style, doing right by it every single time with little or no experimentation, Ranbir Kapoor chooses to keep it simple but significant. He turns a year older today. We rounded up a brief fashion capsule of some of his recent style moments that describe this self-loved simplicity perfectly.

Not the one to dabble in mindless trends or hop on the bandwagon of OTT styles, Ranbir Kapoor keeps his vibes within the realms of casual, dapper and ethnic with a signature vanity of a three-day-old stubble, spiffed up hair and bare minimal accessories of a wristwatch. Here's a closer look. 'Stylish' Ranbir Kapoor Is Back On The Sets Post COVID-19 Break!

For his cousin Armaan Jain's wedding reception, Ranbir donned a royal blue Sabyasachi sherwani with brown formal shoes and signature vanity.

For Durga Pujo 2019 festivities, Ranbir donned a pink embroidered Krishna Mehta kurta by Curato with white pants, glasses and signature vanity.

Ganpati 2019 festivities saw Ranbir don a Kunal Rawal steel grey shirt kurta and bundi set with a wristwatch and signature vanity.

A casual outing saw Ranbir team a grey graphic tee from Avant Toi with faded, ripped denim and Nike kicks. Sunnies and signature vanity accompanied.

A grey checkered suit and printed pocket square by Canali was paired with a striped shirt by Hackett. Glossy brown shoes by Tods, glasses and spiffed up hair completed his look.

A Boss tuxedo with Zegna cufflinks and signature vanity was his go-to style for Filmfare Awards 2019.

Zee Cine Awards 2019 saw Ranbir team up a Tom Ford suit and tie with Eton shirt and pocket square. Shoes by Tods, signature vanity accompanied. This Fitness Enthusiast Is Ranbir Kapoor’s Doppelganger and Twitterati Can’t Keep Calm.

In the world full of trends, Ranbir Kapoor shows why being a classic gentleman never goes out of fashion. Here's wishing him a fabulous birthday and a continued fashion simplicity for the future.

