It is the heartthrob of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor, turns 38 today! The handsome star from the Kapoor khaandaan has been ruling hearts with his versatile roles and unmatched acting skills. Even though he is not on social media platforms, wishes are pouring in for him in heaps! Amongst those is his sister Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday wish! The actress wished her star bro and also aunty, Rima Jain who shares her birthday with RK. Ranbir Kapoor's Debut OTT Venture To Be an Assassin Series?.

Bebo posted two pictures with a sweet caption! She wrote, "Great minds, great people born on the same day...wah. Happy Birthday Best Aunt and Best Bro." In the snaps, she has posted a throwback pic of the beautiful Rima Jain. In another one, it is her childhood pic with little Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor. Check out the post below.

Kareena's Post For Ranbir Kapoor and Rima Jain

On the work front, Ranbir has two big films lined up, namely, Shamshera and Brahmastra. He also has another film lined up with Luv Ranjan, that also stars Shraddha Kapoor. There are also rumours about his debut on OTT through a series.

