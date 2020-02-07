Ranbir Kapoor to Star in Legendary Singer Kishore Kumar Biopic, Confirms Anurag Basu

Kishore Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor's last outing, Sanju was received tremendously well by the fans. It was a big pleasant blow to all those who had doubted his capability of getting into the skin of Bollywood actor, dialect, personality and look wise! Now, fans would not want to repeat the same mistake again regarding the Kishore Kumar biopic. Yes, the legendary singer's life will be chronicled on the silver screen by Anurag Basu. The filmmaker has also confirmed Ranbir's involvement in the same. Alia Bhatt Checks Out Beau Ranbir Kapoor As He Gets Clicked At Armaan Jain's Wedding Reception (Watch Video).

In the latest interview given by the Barfi director, he confirmed that RK is his first choice for this biopic. In his chat with Filmfare, the filmmaker said, "The Kishore Kumar biopic will happen for sure. Ranbir Kapoor and I are committed to it. But it depends on my availability and his dates. Ranbir's my first choice."

Ranbir has already played the role of a singer in two of the much-loved films. His intense Janardhan aka Jordan in Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar touched the fans' hearts like never before. Then he again played the role of a singer in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which was loved too. So, we are damn sure that if at all and whenever the film rolls out, the actor will make the gold of it. Before that, Kapoor will be seen in Shamshera and Brahmastra. On the other hand, Basu is directing multi-starrer film, Ludo. What are your thoughts on it?