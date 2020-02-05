Alia Bhatt Checks Out Beau Ranbir Kapoor As He Gets Clicked At Armaan Jain's Wedding Reception (Watch Video)

Photo Credit: Twitter

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made their relationship official at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception. Yesterday, they made it clear some more that Alia has already become a part of the Kapoor family as both of them walked in with Neetu Kapoor. It was pretty sweet to see all of them together, posing for the camera. They were at Armaan Jain's wedding reception. Alia looked really pretty in her lehenga choli while Ranbir looked dashing in his desi attire. Neetu Kapoor looked really elegant. But what you might not have seen is how Alia patiently waited for Ranbir to finish off his solo shots and while doing so, she happily checked him out. Ranbir Kapoor Arrives With Girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Check Out Their Deglam Airport Avatar! (View Pics)

It's adorable to see these two together. They look good together too and on many occasions, many celebrities have said that they believe Ranbir and Alia would be next to walk the aisle.

View this post on Instagram @aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor at @therealarmaanjain #wedding #bash A post shared by Latestly (@latestly) on Feb 4, 2020 at 11:04am PST

Here's how they made an entry with Neetu Kapoor

We feel it's sweet to check out your boyfriend at times even when he is always with you especially when it's Ranbir Kapoor we are talking about.