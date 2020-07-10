After the success of "Extraction", actor Randeep Hooda is excited about the opening up of new horizons in international cinema for him. "'Extraction' was a huge success worldwide with a phenomenal reach. I really enjoyed working on it and got to learn so many new things from the fabulous cast and crew. As every artist wants to reach out to as many people as possible, I'm very grateful and excited for these new horizons in international cinema opening up," said Randeep. Randeep Hooda Cleans up a Mumbai Beach After Heavy Rainfall (See Pics)

Earlier this year, Randeep shared his excitement about being the first Indian male actor doing a Hollywood action film. He said it feels great to be able to break stereotypical references of Indian characters in the West. Randeep entered Hollywood as Saju in Netflix's "Extraction", starring Chris Hemsworth and David Harbour. Randeep has stepped out of his comfort zone to make an action-packed entry in the West. After Vidyut Jammwal Calls Out Disney+ Hotstar, Randeep Hooda’s Response To The Khuda Haafiz Actor Will Make You Smile (View Post)

Now, Randeep has signed on his first American manager and is looking at exploring opportunities in the foreign shores. Over the years, Randeep has proved his talent through films like "Sarbjit", "Highway", "Laal Rang" and "Main Aur Charles." In Bollywood, Randeep will be seen next in "Radhe" and "Unfair and Lovely".

