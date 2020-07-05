Once again, Randeep Hooda stepped out of his home and helped BMC in cleaning Mumbai beaches. After two days of heavy rainfall and high tides, beaches in the city are dirty with plastic that was regurgitated by the sea. It is a monstrous sight. Teaming up with environmentalist Afroz Shah, Randeep stepped out and stepped up. He was seen cleaning the litter and garbage on the beach, picking up plastic bottles and discarding it properly. Muddy and dirty, the actor was shining brighter than any Bollywood star today. Let us hope that fans take a cue and lend a helping hand. After Vidyut Jammwal Calls Out Disney+ Hotstar, Randeep Hooda’s Response To The Khuda Haafiz Actor Will Make You Smile (View Post).

Randeep wrote, "This is the backyard of humanity and it’s not pretty..being a #Safaikarmachari with the inspirational @AfrozShah1 to clean my backyard, helping the tireless @mybmc #frontlineworkers in the #MumbaiRains maintaining #SocialDistancing #masks let’s start respecting #MotherNature"

Afroz Shah revealed on his Twitter handle that they cleaned up "4 tractor load of single use plastic litter and garbage out of the ocean".

Check Out Randeep Hooda's Tweet Here:

Check Out Afroz Shah's Tweet Here:

Week 248#Safaikarmachari#Alonetime#MumbaiRains - Ocean pukes plastic pollution Heavy rains and heavy cleaning with @mybmc and my dear friend @RandeepHooda - with social distancing and rules 4 tractor load of single use plastic litter and garbage out of the ocean. Our bit pic.twitter.com/nIZpl1Bd2F — Afroz shah (@AfrozShah1) July 5, 2020

Randeep has been helping cleaning up beaches in Mumbai for a long time. In 2017, he made headlines after cleaning up Juhu beach after it was left dirty after Ganesh Visarjan. In 2019 as well, the actor had cleaned up the beach with Afroz along with actress Tanisha Mukerji.

