Rangoli Chandel Lashes Out at Baaghi 3 Director Ahmed Khan on His Comment at Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika (Read Tweet)

Rangoli Chandel, Ahmed Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel called out Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan for making baseless statements about the former's sister's upcoming action film Dhaakad. In an interview with a publication, Ahmed reportedly said that female led action films do not work and claimed that "Dhaakad" had been stalled following Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. Baaghi 3 Director Ahmed Khan Apologises to Kangana Ranaut After Her Sister Slams Him On Twitter For Claiming Dhaakad is ‘Shelved’

Responding to Ahmed's comments, Rangoli called him an "atrocious filmmaker". She also shared that Ahmed had called Kangana and even apologised to her over his remarks. Not only this, director Razneesh Ghai has issued a statement rubbishing Ahmed's claim and said he is thinking of sending him a legal notice. Director Ahmed Khan Compares Baaghi 3 to Fast and Furious, Asks ‘Why Don’t Indians Appreciate Indian Work?

Rangoli Chandel Got a Point

Ha ha Arrey Khan Bhai saab, 155 crore ki film ko flop kehte ho, aapki film Baaghi3 ne 49 ka weekend kiya aur Manikarnika ne 45 ka, jayada peeche nahin hai aapse, Manikarnika ka 102 India karke dekhao phir baat karo, abhi toh aapke seetare gardish mein hain https://t.co/ovw7SlRE2f — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 11, 2020

"Statements reported in this article by Ahmed Khan are absolutely false. A legal notice will be issued from our lawyers. The delusional statements and negativity is completely uncalled for. Dhaakad is currently in pre-production and will go on the floors this June," Razneesh said.