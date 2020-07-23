Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has shared a selfie to underline the fact that hs missing the outdoors. In the Instagram selfie, Ranveer is at the beach.in a white ganji paired with sunglasses and baseball cap. "I love my sofa...par ek 'take-me-back-I-miss-being-outdoors' selfie toh banta hai na," he wrote alongside the image, which currently has 1.2 million likes on the photo-sharing website. Ranveer Singh Flaunts His New Toshiro Mifune Inspired Hairstyle, Courtesy Wifey Deepika Padukone!

On Wednesday, actor Ranveer Singh got candid with fans and tried to brighten up their day with an Instagram post -- a throwback picture in which he is seen wearing stylish sunglasses and a coat. Ranveer Singh Visits His Hairstylist to Start Prepping for Zoya Akhtar’s Next?

Check Out Ranveer Singh's Instagram Post Below

Ranveer will next be seen in Kabir Khan's "83", which narrates the story of India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983. In the film, Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev, who captained an underdog team to World Cup glory. Ranveer's other upcoming film is "Jayeshbhai Jordaar".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2020 02:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).