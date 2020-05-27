Ranveer Singh Treats Internet With Some Intense Hot Pictures On a Mid-Week Morning!

Ranveer Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Instagrammers woke up to a visual treat this morning! Ranveer Singh just posted two hot pictures of himself out of nowhere and we bet his fans will only be glad that he did. Since COVID-19 pandemic started, the Bollywood stars curating their Instagram feeds with throwback pictures. Ranveer too joined the bandwagon just like his wife Deepika Padukone, and posted series of pics. Ranveer Singh Says His Father Once Told Him He's Spending Too Much On Flowers To Woo Deepika Padukone.

In one of the pics in a monochrome filter. He is seen with folded hands and intense expressions in this close-up shot. With his soaked wet hair pulled back, Singh looks ready to take on the next scene!

In another pic, he is seen having a peaceful moment at a beach. With his hair pulled back in a hairband, the actor gave the perfect side-profile shot to his photographer! Check out both the pictures below.

The 34-year-old star's fans are eagerly waiting for his next release, '83. The Kabir Khan directed sports drama is based on Indian cricket team's world cup win in 1983, where Ranveer dons then-captain Kapil Dev's role. He is also gearing up for another light hearted film, namely, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. In this he plays a Gujarati guy. He has never failed to impress his admirers with his performance so it won't be surprising if he nails these characters as well! Stay tuned with us for more updates.