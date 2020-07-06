Bollywood's live-wire, Ranveer Singh turns 35 on July 6, 2020. The actor who has impressed the audience with his acting skills and over-the-top fashion choices is one of the most loved stars in the entertainment business. On the occasion of his birthday, many celebrities, as well as his fans, flooded social media with lovey-dovey messages. While all did shower love on Singh, his entire fandom was waiting for a wish from wifey Deepika Padukone. Well, a bit late, but DP did make a point to wish her man by sharing a monochrome unseen picture of the lovebirds where the two can be seen having a gala time. Ranveer Singh Turns 35: Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Others Wish the Live-Wire of Bollywood a Happy Birthday (View Posts).

Taking to her social media, the Cocktail actress teased fans with a rare pic. In the photo, while Padukone can be seen wearing a gown, the man looks dapper in a suit. Through the post, DP expressed how Ranveer is her universe and also wished him health as well as peace in abundance. However, it's the ending lines of her caption which reads, "As for the rest, I’ll tell you in person!" is what we found the cutest. Ranveer Singh Birthday Special: 5 Understated Performances of the Simmba Star That Make Him So Awesome.

Check out Deepika Padukone's Wish For Ranveer Singh Below:

We are loving this cute post and how! Ranveer and Deepika are surely a match made in heaven whose romance started in 2013 on the sets of their film Goliyo Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. However, it was in the year 2018 when in a dreamy wedding at Lake Como, Italy the two got married in a secret ceremony. Stay tuned!

