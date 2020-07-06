Bollywood's one and only enthu cutlet, Ranveer Singh celebrates his 35th birthday on July 6, 2020. With his superb acting prowess and impeccable style sense, the actor has been ruling hearts of many. Over the years, he has made a place for himself and so is also tagged as the 'live-wire' of Bollywood. Since it's the Padmaavat star's birthday today, fans have been showering wishes for the actor online. Well not just fans, even his industry friends have been wishing the star a happy birthday on social media. From Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt to Anil Kapoor, many have poured their hearts out to wish the 'Khilji' of B-town. Ranveer Singh's Performance At An Acting Institute Proves He Was Born To be An Actor! (Watch Throwback Video).

Each celebrity in their own way and style have wished Ranveer on the D-day. The actor in his career has given many hits and fans, as well as his industry peeps, love him for being honest and full of energy. Check out some of the wishes below. 7 Years of Lootera: Ranveer Singh Celebrates the Magical Love-story of 'Pakhi and Varun' (Watch Videos).

Anil Kapoor

Happy Birthday Tiger!!!!! 🐅 @RanveerOfficial To many more years filled with crazy dancing, bear hugs, love & happiness!!! Have the best day! Lots of love! P.S Birthday hai toh kya hua, where is your mask!? 😷 pic.twitter.com/w02FycSrZd — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 6, 2020

While one by one many celebs are wishing Singh, a happy 35. What fans are missing the most is a wish from Deepika Padukone. We bet the wish from Ranveer's betterhalf will be unique and how. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer and Deepika will be next seen in Kabir Khan's '83. Stay tuned!

