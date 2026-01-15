Actor Akshaye Khanna is reportedly set to return for the highly anticipated sequel Dhurandhar 2, reprising his role as the formidable antagonist Rehman Dakait. Despite his character’s death in the first instalment, recent industry reports suggest that director Aditya Dhar is planning to incorporate the actor through a specially shot backstory. Uri X Dhurandhar 2: Vicky Kaushal To Be Part of Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh’s Spy-Action Sequel to Blockbuster ‘Dhurandhar’? Here’s What We Know.

The news comes as Dhurandhar continues a record-breaking run at the global box office, having recently crossed the INR 1,200 crore mark. Khanna’s performance, particularly a viral improvised dance sequence, has been widely cited as a standout element of the espionage thriller.

Akshaye Khanna To Return in ‘Dhurandhar 2’?

According to reports from Filmfare and other trade sources, the creative team has decided to deepen the narrative by exploring Rehman Dakait’s origins. While the character was killed by Ranveer Singh’s protagonist, Hamza, in the climax of the first film, the sequel will reportedly use flashback sequences to provide more context to his motivations.

Khanna is expected to join the production for a brief, one-week shooting schedule at the end of this month. Insiders suggest these new scenes are intended to add emotional layers to the franchise's second chapter rather than undo the events of the previous film.

Viral Popularity Drives Demand

The decision to bring back Khanna appears to be influenced by the massive audience response to his portrayal of the Pakistani gangster. A specific scene featuring the actor dancing to the song "Fa9La" by rapper Flipperachi became a social media sensation shortly after the film's release on December 5, 2025.

Industry analysts note that while the sequel was originally filmed concurrently with the first part, the addition of new footage for Khanna highlights the makers' desire to milk the character's unexpected popularity with the masses.

'Dhurandhar 2' Release Timeline and Box Office Clash

Dhurandhar 2 is currently scheduled for a pan-India release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the Eid holiday. The film will be released in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Fact Check: Did ‘Toxic’ Actress Beatriz Taufenbach Delete Her Instagram After Backlash Over Steamy Scene With Yash? Here’s the Truth.

The sequel is set for a high-stakes box office confrontation with the Kannada superstar Yash’s upcoming film, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, which is slated to debut on the same day. The movie, directed by Geetu Mohandas, also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles.

