New Delhi, December 13: Reliance Industries Ltd, India's largest corporate by revenues, profits, and market value, topped the 2022 Wizikey Newsmaker report as India's most-visible corporate in the media.

State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank Limited, Bharti Airtel Limited, and One 97 Communications Limited are in the top 5 corporates on the ranking. Reliance Industries Emerges As Most Valuable Listed Company in India: Report.

The rankings are based on Wizikey's News Score which measures news visibility for brands & individuals by analyzing the volume of news, headlines presence, and the reach of publications.

Wizikey's, AI and ML technology gathers media intelligence from over 50 million news articles across 400,000+ online publications. The report considered over 1,000 Indian corporates for analysis.

This latest report by Wizikey, Asia's fastest-growing communications technology and PR software recognizes the hottest companies and Newsmakers of 2022, that have been visible for various reasons from investments, acquisitions, partnerships, and more. Reliance Industries Ranked Highest Among Indian Companies in Forbes World’s Best Employers Rankings 2022, Samsung Tops Global List.

Reliance Industries Limited, from various acquisitions of brands like Mandarin Oriental, Addverb Technologies, Campa Cola, & more to announcing Rs 3.5 trillion investments, and awarded the project to make India's first multimodal logistics park and much more news contributed to Reliance being number one position for consecutive three years.

SBI also made various investments in companies. From various partnerships and signing MoUs to various news related to writing loans off and raising Rs 10,000 crore through infrastructure bonds contributed to reaching the second position.

ICICI Bank Limited, from various acquiring stakes in multiple companies such as Gift City Clearing Corp, Verve Financial Services, NARCL, and more, to allotting lakhs of equity shares under ESOS, and profit surges making it the third most visible corporate.

Bharti Airtel Limited made quite a buzz during the launch of 5G and crossed the 1 million user mark, to various features, plans & product launches across Airtel, Airtel payments bank, Airtel XStream contributed highly in taking over the fourth position.

One 97 Communications Limited, which have less listed less than a year ranked fifth in the list, from Stock price fall to buyback of shares, to launching various services such as BNPL for train ticket booking via IRCTC, various hiring and changes in top-level positions contributed to making it the fifth most visible company.

Commenting on this year's report, Aakriti Bhargava, Co-founder, and CEO of Wizikey, said: "2022 saw both lows and highs on the Sensex, with companies navigating economic pressures amidst the war and rising crude oil prices. Wizikey's Newsmakers Ranking series aims to highlight the corporates that created news in the year. This is the world's most exhaustive ranking based on an algorithm that looks at more than 50 million data points collected over the year across 400,000 domains."

Infosys Limited(6), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (7), Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (8), Maruti Suzuki India Limited (9), Tata Motors (10), HDFC Bank Limited (11), recently listed startup Zomato Limited ranked at 12th spot, followed by Wipro Limited (13), Axis Bank Limited (14), NTPC Limited (15), Tata Steel Limited (16), ITC Limited (17) Larsen & Toubro Limited (18), Life Insurance Corporation of India (19), Pfizer Limited (20). BFSI emerged as the hot sector contributing to the highest number of companies (98) in the top 500.

