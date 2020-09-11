A Mumbai Special Court on Friday rejected the bail applications of actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and four others accused in the drugs case filed by Narcotics Control Bureau, advocate Satish Maneshinde said. Rhea Chakraborty and Brother Showik Chakraborty’s Bail Plea Gets Rejected By the Special Court in Drugs Case

All the six accused are likely to move the Bombay High Court shortly for bail. Karanvir Bohra Takes Stand For Ankita Lokhande, After Shibani Dandekar Slams Her Post on Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty (View Tweet)

Until further relief, Rhea -- who was arrested on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody till September 22 -- will remain in the Byculla Jail.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2020 12:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).