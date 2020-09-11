A Mumbai Special Court on Friday rejected the bail applications of actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and four others accused in the drugs case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), advocate Satish Maneshinde said. All the six accused are likely to move the Bombay High Court for bail, he added shortly after the ruling. Rhea Chakraborty, Brother Showik Likely to Move Bombay HC After Their Bail Plea Gets Rejected by Mumbai Special Court

"Once we get a copy of the NDPS Special Court Order, we will decide next week on the course of action about approaching the Bombay High Court," Maneshinde told media. Rhea Chakraborty and Brother Showik Chakraborty’s Bail Plea Gets Rejected By the Special Court in Drugs Case

Until further relief, Rhea, 28 -- who was arrested on September 8 and sent to judicial custody till September 22 -- will remain in the Byculla Jail.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2020 01:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).