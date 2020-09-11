The Special Court has announced its verdict in Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik Chkraborty's bail plea. The court has rejected their bail application, post which Rhea will be taken to the Byculla jail. The court was earlier supposed to announce its verdict on Thursday (September 10) but had deferred its judgement till Friday (September 11). The bail application was filed by Rhea's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde with a debate that she never committed any crime and was coerced into making a self incriminatory confession. Rhea Chakraborty’s Arrest Will ‘Silence’ Her Supporters, Says LJP President Chirag Paswan.

Rhea was arrested for her alleged drug links and for the procurement of the same for Sushant Singh Rajput. While NCB had arrested the actress and the district magistrate had even rejected her bail plea, her lawyer had filed a fresh bail application with the Session Court by citing that she had never committed any crime and was falsely implicated in his case.

Check Out the Tweet

#Breaking 1st on TIMES NOW | Special court rejects the bail plea filed by Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty & all other accused in the drug case. pic.twitter.com/b5SNTVPe96 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 11, 2020

Sushant's father had earlier filed an FIR against the actress with Patna police for conspiracy and abetment to suicide. He had later accused her of poisoning his son. When CBI finally got involved in his suicide investigation, they found no hard evidence that would link Rhea to his death. Post their bail plea rejection, Rhea and Showik are likely to move to Bombay High Court for bail.

