Soorma Bhopali of Bollywood, Jagdeep, 81, breathed his last on July 8 and we pray for his soul to rest in peace. While details and the cause of his death are unknown, industry insiders suggest he was suffering from cancer and have confirmed his sad demise. He was known for his brilliant comic timing and was among the many gems of the industry. Jagdeep's demise will be a major blow to the already grieving industry. After Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Wajid Khan, Saroj Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Basu Chatterjee, Jagdeep is another legend who will be missed forever. Jagdeep, The Soorma Bhopali Of Bollywood, Dies At 81.

While the veteran actor was missing from the Bollywood scenario for the longest of time, his son, Jaaved and Naved Jafri are equally popular in the industry. His grandson, Meezan Jafri made his debut in 2019 with a Sanjay Leela Bhansali production and he often shared his admiration for his grandfather. As we get ready to tackle yet another major loss, we go through his sons' Instagram account to take a trip down the memory lane. Veteran Actor Jagdeep No More: Twitterati Pray for His Soul to Rest In Peace.

Here's checking few of the veteran actor's throwback pictures that are bound to make you smile.

The One With Little Jaaved and Naved Jafri

Naved with Jagdeep and Muhammed Ali

The One With His Sons

The One Where He Was Honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award

The One With His Contemporaries

He Was 21-Years-Old Then

Happy Family

Once a Comedian, Always a Comedian

From the Shooting Days

We at LatestLY pray for his beautiful soul to rest in peace.

