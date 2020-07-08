2020 is turning out to the darkest year for Bollywood. As one after the other many stars are leaving for their heavenly abode. It was some days back when legendary choreographer Saroj Khan passed away in a hospital in Mumbai. And now as per latest updates, actor and Javed Jaffrey's father, Jagdeep also breathed his last on July 8, 2020. He was 81. The reason behind his death is still unknown. In his quite a long career in Bollywood, the actor played many diverse roles and had acted in more than 400 films. One of the popular roles of the deceased star was Soorma Bhopali in Sholay (1975). Saroj Khan Dies At 71: Beautiful and Rare On-Set Moments of the Dance Maestro With Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Shah Rukh Khan and Others (View Pics).

Jagdeep started his filmy career with B. R. Chopra's as a child artist extra in Afsana, and ahead went on to do films as a child such as Ab Dilli Door Nahin, K. A. Abbas's Munna, Guru Dutt's Aar Paar, Bimal Roy's Do Bigha Zamin and AVM's Hum Panchi Ek Dal Ke. Also for the unversed, Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru was so impressed by Jagdeep's performance in Hum Panchi Ek Daal Ke that he had gifted his personal staff to the late actor. Sushant Singh Rajput Dies At 34: Ekta Kapoor Remembers Their Conversation From Last Week, Expresses Grief Saying 'Not fair Sushi!'

SAD NEWS: Veteran actor #Jagdeep sahab (Original name Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri) has passed away. He was 81. — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) July 8, 2020

Bollywood in the current year has said goodbye to many talented gems. Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Wajid Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput Saroj Khan and now Jagdeep, indeed a huge loss to the fraternity. May all their souls rest in peace.

