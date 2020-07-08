Days after the sad demise of ace choreographer, Saroj Khan, we hear about veteran actor Jagdeep passing away. While details and cause of his death are unknown, multiple sources associated with the entertainment industry reveal he was suffering from cancer. The actor was well known for his role of Soorma Bhopali in Sholay and his fond memories will be etched in our forever. While we await an official confirmation from his family's side, here's looking at how his fans and netizens are reacting to his tragic death.

Check out how Twitterati are offering their condolences to the veteran actor and praying for his soul to rest in peace.

The veteran actor's career was spread over four decades and he worked in many movies throughout his career. His kids, Jaaved Jaaferi and Naved Jaaferi are equally popular in the entertainment industry and his grandson, Meezan made his debut ls 2019.

