Days after the sad demise of ace choreographer, Saroj Khan, we hear about veteran actor Jagdeep passing away. While details and cause of his death are unknown, multiple sources associated with the entertainment industry reveal he was suffering from cancer. The actor was well known for his role of Soorma Bhopali in Sholay and his fond memories will be etched in our forever. While we await an official confirmation from his family's side, here's looking at how his fans and netizens are reacting to his tragic death.

Check out how Twitterati are offering their condolences to the veteran actor and praying for his soul to rest in peace.

Another Legend Leaves Bollywood

Very very Sad to hear that we Loss A Legend a Comedian Who Laugh with us Spread Happiness to all I can't tell we Loss a Legend #Jagdeep Ji is No More 😭😭😭 @jaavedjaaferi @NavedJafri_BOO @RanveerOfficial Miss you Jagdeep Saab pic.twitter.com/yw02omzlbo — Harsh The Strongest Avenger (@HarshMCU) July 8, 2020

Soorma Bhopali is Immortal

Rip #Jagdeep sir. Soorma Bhopali is immortal. My condolences @jaavedjaaferi and family 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Nagraj Returns (@CrookBond_D) July 8, 2020

He'll Be Remembered Forever

Man with Million Dollor Comic Timing #JAGDEEP saheb is no more with us..You will be remembered Sir, Thanks for so many childhood memories ❤️ RIP JAGDEEP SAHEB pic.twitter.com/EWaBdHhU7X — Prateek R Dubey (@PRDMovieReviews) July 8, 2020

An Actor With a Brilliant Comic Timing

Veteran Legendary actor Jagdeep sahab passes away.#Jagdeep sahab started his career as a child artist in Afsana and he is best known for his portrayal of Soorma Bhopali in Sholay which will be remembered always. RIP 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/JdErwWQyPb — Arjun Palwai (@Urs_Dhruva) July 8, 2020

Rest In Peace Soorma Bhopali of Bollywood

One More Smile Gone

One more smile gone. Jagdeep’s wacky...one of its kind, none of its kind. — Sukanya Verma (@SukanyaVerma) July 8, 2020

The veteran actor's career was spread over four decades and he worked in many movies throughout his career. His kids, Jaaved Jaaferi and Naved Jaaferi are equally popular in the entertainment industry and his grandson, Meezan made his debut ls 2019.

