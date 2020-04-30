RIP Rishi Kapoor! Anil Kapoor Shares A Throwback Picture With Old Friend; His Heartfelt Note Says 'Nothing Will Be Same Without You'

Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan (Photo Credit: IANS, Instagram)

After Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor is gone too. In two days, we lost two of the biggest stalwarts of the industry. This is one void no one can fulfill because there can never be another Irrfan or Rishi Kapoor. They are gone and we couldn't do anything about it. All we can do now is remember them and those who are fortunate are reminiscing about the time spent together. Anil Kapoor is doing just that. He wrote a long post remembering his James. One sentence that hit us hard was 'Nothing will be the same without you now.' We just realised that's so true. Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Neetu Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan Arrive at the Hospital (Pics)

The long note might just make you cry. So before you read that make sure you have tissues around. Anil Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor almost grew up together and have done many movies too. So they have many memories. Check the post here...

If you are wondering what are these names, Rishi Kapoor had once explained that the story dates back to the time when they had just started working in films. In fact, Rishi Kapoor was probably the first person who had seen Anil Kapoor's look from Takht. He had called it 'outstanding' 'majestic' Royal and handsome in his tweet. So you can imagine the relationship between the two and how deeply hurt Anil Kapoor must be feeling right now.