Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Neetu Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan Arrive at the Hospital (Pics)

The nation is right now in the state of shock. The Bollywood industry has not just lost one gem but two in the span of two days. After the devastating news of Irrfan Khan, the news of Rishi Kapoor's passing away shook everyone. The actor who was diagnosed with leukemia. He was admitted to Shri HN hospital in Mumbai after which he passed away. The close family members and friends of the actor were spotted at the hospital. Abhishek Bachchan too arrived to support him. Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor was also seen here. Amul Topical Pays Tribute to Late Actor Irrfan Khan by Remembering His Iconic Characters (View Pic).

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan was the first one to officially break the news to the world. He mentioned how he was destroyed by the news in a tweet that he later deleted. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too posted a throwback picture with the actor. Now, Jr Bachchan was seen arriving at the hospital in support of the Kapoor family.

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents," the official statement released by the late actor's family reads. We hope that the Kapoor family gets all the might to cope up with this huge personal loss.