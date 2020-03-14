Rohit Shetty Birthday: 5 Movies By The Director That Will Always Have Our Hearts

Chennai Express, Rohit Shetty, Singham (Photo Credits: File Image)

Rohit Shetty turns 47 today. The handsome director does not look a day over 30, we'd say. Rohit knows the pulse of the Indian audience. He has made many hit movies in the comedy and action genre. He is all about...what Vidya Balan has said in The Dirty Picture, "Entertainment, entertainment, aur entertainment". Best of all, Rohit will be credited for creating the first successful movie universe. With his upcoming film, Sooryavanshi, featuring Akshay Kumar in the titular role, he combines the worlds of Singham and Simmba. Earlier, Ajay Devgn's Singham has made an appearance in Ramveer Singh's Simmba. EXCLUSIVE: The Kapil Sharma Show's Sooryavanshi Episode Featuring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar Is Dedicated to Mumbai Police (Details Inside).

On Rohit Shetty's 47th birthday, we are going to list down our favourite movies directed by him. These are all pure masala-entertainers, and that is exactly what you need some times. So, if you are in that mood, where you want to just relax and watch a fun movie, pick any of the following 5 titles. Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar Confirms the Postponement of his Next Due to Coronavirus Outbreak, Film Will Now Release When the Time is Right.

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

The best film in the Golmaal franchise is without a doubt the first entry. The movie gained a cult following after its run on TV. The whole movie is available to watch on YouTube for free, so if you haven't already, check it out.

Sunday

An underrated comedy by Rohit Shetty. This movie featuring Ayesha Takia, Ajay Devgn, Irrfan Khan, Arshad Warsi is a comical ride from start to end. The plot also has a mystery going on, which is also engaging. The scene where the hero tries to impress the heroine at a cafe and fails at it has been replicated as it is in Rohit's subsequent film, Singham Returns.

Singham

Rohit started off with his cop universe with this Ajay Devgn starrer action film. The following epic scene in Singham went viral internationally. It is as campy as it gets and the world loves it for that.

Chennai Express

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan teamed up with Rohit Shetty for this comedy. It has a decent story but is definitely funny The scene where Deepika Padukone talks in her sleep is hilarious AF.

Simmba

This Ranveer Singh starrer action comedy started off the cop-universe. The movie is funny, full of action and also emotionally dramatic. The mixed bag of genres works nicely.

Rohit has also directed Zameen, a movie about a plane hijack. This is the only all-the-way serious film in his filmography. We'd love to see him give another go at this genre. He surely has the potential. Happy birthday Rohit Shetty.