EXCLUSIVE: The Kapil Sharma Show's Sooryavanshi Episode Featuring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar Is Dedicated to Mumbai Police (Details Inside)

Sooryavanshi Special Episode on The Kapil Sharma Show (Photo Credits: YouTube)

The Kapil Sharma Show's next episode will see the stars and the makers of Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar grace The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their next cop venture. And guess what... there will be more special guests too - the Mumbai Police Force. Yes, the makers of the show decided to invite the Mumbai Police along with the regular audience for this one episode of the show, considering Sooryavanshi is a cop drama. The Kapil Sharma Show: Rohit Shetty Is All Praises For Leading Man Akshay Kumar, Praises Actor's Discipline and Dedication (Deets Inside).

Said a source close to the show, "This is a Sooryavanshi Special Episode, where we have decided to invite officers of the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Police Force on the show. They have been an incredible support to Rohit Shetty and team throughout the filming and would also offer inputs to him with regards to the work culture that is followed in the police force. Hence the decision to offer gratitude to the Police in our own way." Sooryavanshi: Fans Trend 'Move Sooryavanshi To 10 April' Due To Coronavirus Scare.

Watch The Promo Below:

Aakha public ko pata hain ki comedy hogi zabardast jab ayegi #Sooryavanshi ki star cast iss weekend #TheKapilSharmaShow mein raat 9:30 baje sirf Sony par. @akshaykumar #RohitShetty #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/gPXWxDrREx — Sony TV (@SonyTV) March 11, 2020

Here's another one where Kapil is in his complete element:

Well, Kapil Sharma and his team indulged in all sorts of antics with Akshay, Katrina, Rohit and Karan, along with candid confessions and some interesting khulasas. Stay tuned for the episode. From the promos, it definitely looks like an interesting one.