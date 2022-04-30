Rohit Shetty, the director of commercially successful films like, 'Singham', 'Chennai Express', and the blockbuster hit 'Golmaal' franchise, is expanding his cop-universe by producing and mentoring a biopic based on former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Rakesh Maria. Sidharth Malhotra To Make OTT Debut With Rohit Shetty’s Cop-Based Series For Amazon Prime!

The filmmaker-producer has joined hands with Reliance Entertainment to produce a biopic which will be based on the experiences of his accomplished career. The biopic will be based on Maria's 2020 memoir 'Let Me Say it Now' and will be mentored by Shetty. A director and cast have yet to be finalised.

Talking about the announcement, producer & director, Rohit Shetty said, "Rakesh Maria: The man who stared terror in the face for 36 years!! His incredible journey spans all the way from the 1993 blasts in Mumbai, the underworld menace, to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. Feel truly honoured to be bringing this real-life super cop's brave & fearless journey to the screen." Nirbhaya Squad: Bollywood Lauds Promo for Mumbai Police’s Initiative for Women’s Safety; Watch Rohit Shetty-Directed Video Voiced by Amitabh Bachchan.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Woah! This one's gonna be killer. Cop specialist moviemaker #rohitshetty and @RelianceEnt to produce a movie on the most revered cop, @rakesh_maria ... It will include his experiences as an accomplished cop. Looking forward.#rakeshmaria #siddharthkannan #sidk pic.twitter.com/slXqFUeBWT — Siddharth Kannan (@sidkannan) April 30, 2022

Rakesh Maria, an IPS officer, cleared his Civil Service Examination from the 1981 batch. As Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in 1993, he cracked the Bombay serial blasts case, and later moved to DCP (Crime) and then Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), of the Mumbai Police. Maria solved the 2003 Gateway of India and Zaveri Bazaar twin blasts case.

After the attacks of 26/11 that rocked the financial capital of the country, Maria was also given the responsibility of investigating the case and interrogated Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist captured alive, and successfully investigated the case.

Commenting on the development, Rakesh Maria shared, "It is exciting to re-live the journey, especially when piloted by a brilliant director like Rohit Shetty. More than the nostalgia, it's also a valuable opportunity to place before the people the extraordinary work of the Mumbai Police when facing tough challenges and working against all odds."

