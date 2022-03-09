Sidharth Malhotra and Rohit Shetty have teamed up for a cop-based series for Amazon Prime. This series will also mark the Bollywood actor’s OTT debut. The show is said to be jointly directed by the ace filmmaker and his assistant Sushwanth Prakash. Neither Sidharth nor Rohit have made any official announcement on it yet.

Sidharth Malhotra And Rohit Shetty Team Up For Web-Series

Confirmed: Siddharth Malhotra to star in Rohith Shetty’s untitled cop action thriller web-series for Amazon Prime. pic.twitter.com/Jyf5p050tU — LetsOTT Global (@LetsOTT) March 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)