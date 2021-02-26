After the first song 'Panghat', the makers of Roohi have now unveiled the second melody from the flick titled 'Kiston'. This one happens to be a slow and soulful track that features Rajkumar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. The song basically shows how Rajkummar's character falls in love with Janhvi after abducting her. Sung by Jubin Nautiyal, the latest track is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and the music is composed by Sachin-Jigar. Also, the background score is quite soothing. Roohi Song Panghat: Janhvi Kapoor’s Charming And Spooky Avatars In This Catchy Number With Co-Stars Rajkummar Rao And Varun Sharma Will Leave You Speechless (Watch Video).

The song starts with Bhawra (Rajkummar) proposing to Roohi (Janhvi) by going down on his knees and offering a cauliflower along with saying, "Phool hai gobhi ka, sabji mat samajhna, pyaar hai Bhanware ka, humdardi mat samajhna." Ahead it flashes a scene wherein we get to see how Varun Sharma and Rajkummar abduct Janhvi and keep her trapped inside a hut. It also showcases how Rao takes care of Kapoor and slowly develops feelings for her and falls in love. Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor’s Roohi Afzana Is Now ‘Roohi’, Makers Invite You To a ‘Horror Wedding’ on March 11.

Check It Out:

In a nutshell, the melody is sweet and takes us through the storyline of the film. Not to miss, we love how the artists have dedicated themselves completely to their role. Meanwhile, earlier, Roohi is all set to release in theatres on March 11, 2021, and is also the very first film with A-listers that will hit the silver screen after the pandemic.

The horror-comedy is helmed by Hardik Mehta and is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. So, how did you find 'Kiston'? Tell us your view in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

