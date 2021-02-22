Janhvi Kapoor is all set to leave you charmed once again with her role in the upcoming film Roohi. She is going to ‘double’ the trouble with her charming and spooky avatars. The makers of the upcoming film have released the first track titled “Panghat” and you’ll get to see the actress as demure dame in one part and a smoking siren in another. In one part you’ll see her dressed in a red bridal lehenga and soon after it you’ll see as a glamorous ghost. The latest track from the upcoming horror-comedy shows this beauty shaking a leg with her co-stars, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, and we bet, you’d be left speechless. Roohi Song Panghat Teaser: Bride Janhvi Kapoor Waiting For Her Grooms Rajkummar Rao And Varun Sharma Is A Perfect Tease For Monday (Watch Video).

The song “Panghat” is a catchy number composed by Sachin-Jigar. Crooned by Asees Kaur and Dev Negi, it is a groovy track, retaining the surreal and eerie feel that the film offers. Talking about the song Sachin-Jigar stated, “Once in a while, there is a combination you can strike for a song. Quirky, stylish, modern yet familiar, and catchy! That is “Panghat” for us.” Roohi Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor Brings a Spooky Twist in Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma’s Lives (Watch Video).

Watch The Song Panghat From Roohi Below:

Directed by Hardik Mehta, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen as a woman possessed by a ghost and it is the first time we’d be watching her in such an avatar. This is also the first time that she is sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao. The film is all set to be released on March 11.

