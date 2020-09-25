Actor-producer Vivek Anand Oberoi was excited about his first experience on a set in the new normal amidst the pandemic. Vivek tweeted a video from a set on Thursday where we see people wearing masks, and not hugging or shaking hands. "Back to work and back in action never seemed so special than now! In this covid situation, this was my first experience on a set in the new normal. Rosie The Saffron Chapter: Vivek Oberoi Joins the Cast Of Palak Tiwari’s Debut Film, Releases New Posters Of the Supernatural Thriller

The photoshoot for #Rosie at Mehboob Studio, Bandra felt such a great experience after so long," he wrote. Vivek returns in the horror flick "Rosie: The Saffron Chapter", said to be based on true events that happened in Gurugram. The film launches TV star Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari as an actress. Palak Tiwari to Make Her Bollywood Debut with Rosie The Saffron Chapter! Here’s A Look at Some Glammed Up Insta Pics of the Hottie

Vivek Oberoi Resumes Rosie: The Saffron Chapter Shoot

Apart from acting in the film, Vivek has also produced it.

