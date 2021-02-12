Composer duo Sachin-Jigar say that they are exploring independent music more deeply, and hope to come out with great songs through their experimentations. With Valentine's Day just round the corner, they have come out with a romantic Gujarati single, "Kehva De". The song has been penned by Niren Bhatt and sung by Jigar Saraiya. Featuring Jigar and Lekha Prajapati, "Kehva De" comes with a sweet melody and a lumbering rhythm. Top Tucker Music Video: Badshah, Rashmika Mandanna’s Peppy Song Is a Perfect Party Anthem That Will Instantly Make You Groove – WATCH

Talking about the release of the single, Sachin-Jigar said: "When we were composing this song we wanted to elevate the romance of it and make it contemporary. This year has given us the opportunity to explore independent music more deeply and we can only hope that great songs come out of our experimentations. "We eagerly await the reactions of listeners to this song," they added. Thursday Throwback! When Vidya Balan’s The Dirty Picture Song Became a Memorable Moment in the Popular American Sitcom New Girl (Watch Video)

Recently, they came out with "Heera". The video of the soulful number features singer Jigar Saraiya alongside actress Shriya Pilgaonkar. Directed by Arunima, the video has been shot across picturesque locales in the paradise. Opening up on the song, singer Jigar Saraiya had shared: "'Heera' has an entirely different ambience of love. With love songs, it has been my endeavour to create music that is fresh, soulful and nostalgic. I am so glad that our idea of a love song has come to fruition so beautifully through Heera."

