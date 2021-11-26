Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is making all the right kinds of noises. After a gripping yet entertaining trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor, the title track of the film and the emotional track "Kalle Kalle", the makers have released another energy-filled song for fans to enjoy. Titled, "Kheench Te Nach", the song is crooned by Sachin - Jigar alongwith Vishal Dadlani, Shalmali Kholgade and Brijesh Shandilya. The song is composed by Sachin - Jigar and the lyrics have been penned down by Vayu.

The song shows both Vaani and Ayushmann in high energy as they enjoy a Holi party. The two bust some really good moves on this upbeat track.

Check Out The Video Below:

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2021 11:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).