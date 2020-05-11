Sadashiv Amrapurkar Birth Anniversary Special: 5 Interesting Facts About The Legendary Actor You Should Know

Sadashiv Amrapurkar (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Every time we hear the name Sadashiv Amrapurkar, a lot of images pass through our minds. We either fill the chills when we remember Maharani in Sadak, feel loathsome when we are reminded of Ranjit Rai in Ishq or the villainous Rama Shetty from Ardh Satya. All that and so much more because this legendary performer could do anything in front of the camera. Some losses to the industry really hurt because Amrapurkar was one of the bests that we had. Coronavirus Effect: Alia Bhatt’s Ooty Schedule of Sadak 2 Halted Amid the COVID-19 Outbreak

Amrapurkar's last on-screen performance was for Dibakar Banerjee's short in Bombay Talkies. He was also one of the doyens of the Marathi Film World. Today on his birth anniversary, here're some lesser-known facts about him.

#Naam kya hai

Sadashiv Amrapurkar's real name was Ganesh Kumar Narwode and he was fondly referred to as Tatya

And the winner is...

He won the Best Actor in a supporting role with his debut Hindi film Ardha Satya.

Always the first one...

In 1991, he was the first recipient in the Filmfare Best Actor In a Negative Role for Sadak. It was the first time that the category was introduced.

Maharani menace

When Mahesh Bhatt narrated Maharani to Amrapurkar, he had cautioned the actor that the character could fail. But he still went ahead with it.

The Villain

His daughter Reema Amrapurkar had revealed to Mumbai Mirror how after Sadak, the children used to actually think of him as a villain.