Coronavirus Effect: Alia Bhatt's Ooty Schedule of Sadak 2 Halted Amid the COVID-19 Outbreak

The coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, China in December 2019 is affecting everyone globally. Majority of the European nations along with the Asian ones and the US have reported its numerous cases and its aftermath is going to be worrisome. While countries gear up to tackle the recession that's bound to follow next, the entertainment industries will also face big challenges considering the productions are stalled and releases postponed. While Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi has already been pushed further, recent reports surfacing are about Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2. Aashiqui 3 Cast: Mohit Suri Clarifies About Alia Bhatt Starring Opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the Romantic Drama.

After FWICE announced its decision to stop the production work of all the TV shows, films and web shows, Alia's Ooty schedule of Sadak 2 has also been halted. It was a two-day schedule in the Tamil Nadu city but the producers decided to postpone it. Pooja Bhatt who's also a part of this Mahesh Bhatt directorial confirmed the news to a leading daily by elaborating on how the shooting required a big unit and hence producers didn't want to take any risk at such vulnerable times. Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur Spotted Shooting in Bandra (View Pictures).

The film was earlier slated to release on July 10, 2020, but there are chances that it may get delayed further. Meanwhile, the shooting of Alia Bhatt's collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi has also halted in Mumbai.