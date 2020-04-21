Saif Ali Khan Reveals He Edited The Trailer of This Cult Film After Shah Rukh Khan Told Him To!

Saif Ali Khan and Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ek Haseena Thi will go down in history as one of Saif Ali Khan's finest performance in his acting career. This Sriram Raghavan directorial wasn't exactly a massy entertainer but the actor was determined to take up the role to break his chocolate boy image. Saif, in his recent interaction for India Today's E-Conclave Corona series, elaborated on why he was eager to play a negative character and how Shah Rukh Khan in a way prompted him to edit the trailers of this cult thriller. Saif Ali Khan Talks About Fallout With Aditya Chopra: 'Adi Saying Welcome Back Home Means a Lot to Me'.

Elaborating on how Shah Rukh Khan asked him to learn to edit, Saif Ali Khan said, "At the time I was shooting for Kal Ho Naa Ho, SRK said to go to an Apple store and get a mac and learn to edit. So I started editing trailers for Ek Hasina Thi." He further explained his need to ditch the chocolate boy image he had gathered courtesy the same Nikkhil Advani directorial. "I had a point to prove in Ek Hasina Thi. I did Kal Ho Naa Ho and people were calling me a chocolate boy, so I wanted to play something more dangerous, noir and edgy," he said. Coronavirus Outbreak: Saif Ali Khan Is Coaxing Kareena Kapoor Khan to Give Him Yoga Lessons During Lockdown Period.

Explaining why the movie was never meant for regular audiences, Saif recalled the time he met the film's director. "When Ram Gopal Varma made me meet Sriram Raghavan and offered me this part, I loved it. We knew that probably it wasn't going to be a major commercial hit, but it was a chance worth taking. It was an opportunity to play someone cool and manly." Well, his gamble certainly paid-off since his character received all the critical acclaim and it still reminds us of his acting brilliancy.