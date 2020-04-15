Saif Ali Khan Talks About Fallout With Aditya Chopra: 'Adi Saying Welcome Back Home Means a Lot to Me'

Saif Ali Khan (Photo Cedits: YouTube)

The last time Saif Ali Khan and producer Aditya Chopra (Yash Raj Films) teamed up, it was for the Mary Poppins-inspired film, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic and the animated film, Roadside Romeo - both in 2008. Other than the song, "Lazy Lamhe", the former is mostly forgettable. The latter bombed at the box office. Rumour had it that Saif refused to promote the animated film, which angered Aditya. Now, in 2020, the actor and the production house are coming together for the film, Bunty Aur Babli 2, in which Saif is replacing Abhishek Bachchan, who led the prequel. In an interview, Saif opened up about the fallout. Saif Ali Khan Is Coaxing Kareena Kapoor Khan to Give Him Yoga Lessons During Lockdown Period.

Speaking to Film Companion, Saif said, "We had a couple of disagreements in the past and I think he was slightly disappointed with my attitude towards certain things and we hadn’t worked together in a very long time. This just meant that there’s peace again and everything is fine. That is the most important aspect of this.”

He further added, "I have produced films, (I can say that) it’s really a relief to work with someone who has all the headache of choosing the right music, figuring out how to shoot and release it and you just do your work as an actor. I mean getting an SMS from Adi saying ‘Welcome back home’ means a lot to me." Kareena Kapoor Khan Celebrates Easter with her Forever Bunnies Taimur and Saif Ali Khan (View Pic).

Bunty Aur Babli 2 will mark the return of the two beloved titular con-artists. Rani Mukerji returns to play Babli, while Saif will play Bunty, this time around. Sidhant Chaturvedi and Shravari are two new faces joining the film. While in the first part, the duo sold Agra's Taj Mahal, this time, a con will take place in Abu Dhabi.