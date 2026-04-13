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Actor Ahaan Panday, who recently found major box-office success with the 2025 musical hit Saiyaara, is set to take a significant creative turn in his second feature film. Reports indicate that Panday will portray a gangster in an upcoming high-octane action-romance directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF). The project, which officially began filming on April 3, 2026, marks a departure from the "chocolate boy" image often associated with debutants in the industry. Ali Abbas Zafar Begins Filming New Action Romance Starring Ahaan Panday, Sharvari and Bobby Deol (View Post).

Ahaan Panday as a Gangster in YRF’s Next?

The upcoming film, currently being shot under tight security, is described as a stylish blend of intense romance and gritty action. According to Variety India, Panday’s character is a violent yet emotionally driven gangster caught in a "fierce battle for love."This role serves as a sharp contrast to his debut performance as a troubled musician. Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, known for directing hits like Tiger Zinda Hai, reportedly chose Panday for his ability to balance "old-school romantic charm" with a raw, modern vulnerability required for the film's darker themes.

The ensemble cast further heightens the project's profile, which includes Sharvari stars as the female lead. Aaishvary Thackeray as the primary antagonist, Bobby Deol and Jimmy Shergill feature in pivotal roles, with the latter returning to the YRF banner after more than two decades.

Panday Undergoes Rigorous Combat Training

To prepare for the physical demands of playing a hardened criminal, Panday has reportedly been undergoing an intensive training regimen for several months. The actor has focused on hand-to-hand combat and professional weapon handling to ensure the action sequences appear authentic and seamless.

Production insiders suggest that the film will feature large-scale action set pieces typical of Zafar’s directorial style. The first schedule of the film is currently underway in Mumbai and is expected to move to London in May for a major international leg.

More About Ahaan Panday-YRF Film and Release Timeline

The project marks the 79th production for Yash Raj Films and is being positioned as one of the studio’s flagship releases for 2027. Following the massive success of Saiyaara, which outperformed several veteran-led films in 2025, expectations are high for Panday’s ability to lead a big-budget actioner. ‘Saiyaara’ Star Ahaan Panday Receives Offers From Aanand L Rai and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Actor Yet To Make His Decision – Reports.

The makers are aiming to wrap up principal photography by July 2026, with a theatrical release planned for the early months of 2027. While plot details remain under wraps, the film is expected to combine the emotional depth of a classic love story with the scale of a modern crime epic.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 06:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).