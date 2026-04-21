Mumbai, April 21: Actress Aneet Padda seems to be grief-stricken as she lost her dear grandfather. The actress expressed her emotions through a post on social media account where Aneet promised her late grandfather to follow his teachings and always be a good person. “The only love of my life. You were drifting away, but you didn’t forget makhan. You held on to love, even when you couldn’t hold on to memory,” she wrote.

She further wrote, “I will hold on to both. I will carry all our years together. I will be a good person. I will carry your jokes and repeat them every chance I get. I will carry your kindness and your light into every dark room. I will carry your stories and tell them to the world. I will carry your love, you taught me the purest, most unconditional kind.” Aneet Padda Faces Backlash After Following Hasan Piker on Instagram Over ‘India Terrorist State’ Remark During Operation Sindoor.

Aneet Padda Expresses Grief Over Grandfather’s Death in Emotional Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aneet Padda (@aneetpadda_)

Aneet further wrote, “I will carry you. I spotted the brightest star in the sky today, and I knew where you went. I love you. I love you. I love you, Dadu. I love you so much. Always, beyond what time can hold.” The doting granddaughter shared a picture of her holding her grandfather's hand for one last time. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Reunite for New YRF Romance; Mohit Suri To Direct ‘Saiyaara’ Team in 2027 Musical Love Story (View Post).

Talking about Aneet, on the professional front, the actress made her acting debut with the film Saiyaaraa, which released in 2025. The romantic drama was directed by Mohit Suri and also starred Ahaan Pandey in the lead role. Aneet is now all geared up for her upcoming movie “Shakti Shalini”.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 03:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).