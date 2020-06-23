Salman Khan and Abhinav Kashyap's controversy took an ugly turn when the latter tagged his Being Human organisation as a mere show-off and a money-laundering front. The director took to his Facebook account to narrate how the Khan family manipulates and fools the people under the pretext of charity. While Arbaaz Khan had earlier confirmed filing a legal suit against Kashyap, Salim Khan in his recent conversation has slammed the filmmaker for stooping so low.

When Salim Khan was contacted by Rediff.com for a response on Abhinav's allegations, he simply said, "I don’t need to provide any character certificate to anyone. I have been a part of this industry for six decades and have written 40 films, most of which have been superhits.” Going further, he revealed how an official investigation will clear all the air around the director's baseless claims. "I don’t want to stoop down to his level. If I am going in a car and a dog barks, I am not going to stop my car and give any attention to it," he said while adding that authorities are already investigating the matter and the truth will be out very soon. Salim Khan Reacts to Abhinav Kashyap's Accusations, Says 'He Should Add My Forefathers' Names Too.

Abhinav's debate with the Khan family started when he accused them of ruining his film career and bullying him throughout. The matter was highlighted after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise when netizens were quick in slamming B-town's influential families for ruining careers of those who didn't belong to the industry. Abhinav's brother, Anurag Kashyap has meanwhile refused to comment on the incident and also revealed how Abhinav had asked him to stay out of his personal and professional matters.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2020 11:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).