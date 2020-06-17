Salim Khan Reacts to Abhinav Kashyap's Accusations, Says 'He Should Add My Forefathers' Names Too'

Director Abhinav Kashyap caused a storm online with his post detailing the abuse of power used by Salman Khan and family to get him removed off projects after their fallout sice he directed the first Dabangg. Kashyap's post came following the opening up of dialogue surrounding nepotism after Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The director in a lengthy Facebook post, Kashyap openly talked about his struggle in the industry and also claimed that he was made to struggle by the superstar and his family. He wrote that he has suffered for a decade now since the release of Dabangg and is ready to expose the actor. Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Accuses Salman Khan and Family For Sabotaging His Career, Says Won't Cow Down Anymore.

While Salman and Arbaaz Khan remained silent on this issue, their father Salim Khan spoke to Times Of India about the same. Talking to Bombay Times, Salim Khan said, “Ji haan, humne hi sab kharab kiya hai na. Aap pehle jaake unki filmey dekhiye phir hum baat karte hai. (Yes, we have destroyed his career. First, go and watch his films and then we should talk).”

Salim Khan further mentioned how Kashyap has added his name in post and responded saying he doesn’t know my father’s name. His name is Rashid Khan. He should add the names of our forefathers too. It seemed clear that Khan his angered by Abhinav Kashyap's comments. Raveena Tandon Speaks About 'Bollywood Camps' and 'Mean Girl Gangs', Reveals How She Fought Back Dirty Politics in the Industry (Read Tweets).

In his no holds barred post, Abhinav had written, "I know who my enemies are. Let it be known that they are Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. There are many other small fry’s but Salman Khan family is the head of this venomous serpant. They use a clever mix of their ill-gotten money, political clout and connections with the underworld to intimidate anyone and everyone. Unfortunately truth is on my side and I am not going to give up like Sushant Singh Rajput. I refuse to cow down and will fight on till I see the end of either them or me. Enough tolerance. It's time to fight back."

