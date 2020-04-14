Salman Khan All Set to Debut On YouTube, Will Launch His New Channel Titled 'Being Salman Khan' 

Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Amid the coronavirus quarantine, one of the biggest relief for everyone has been remaining connected via social media. We have seen Bollywood celebrities post daily updates of how they are spending their quarantine time and it has been a delight. Recently, netizens celebrated 10 years of Salman Khan on Twitter and it looks like the actor is now ready to take on another social media platform. According to recent reports, the actor will be starting his own YouTube channel called, 'Being Salman Khan'. Salman Khan Extends Support to 50 Female Ground Workers in Malegaon amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

After celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan who have also recently launched their YouTube channels, we hear Bhai will now be sharing some interesting videos. What's amazing is that the actor will be sharing glimpses from his personal life in these videos while also interacting with fans. The news is sure to make all Salman Khan fans go crazy and we bet they can't wait for it to start soon.

Currently, Salman is put up at his Panvel farmhouse and has been staying there ever since the lockdown was first announced. The actor had travelled to his farmhouse before the lockdown was announced and the actor has been stranded their ever since while his father Salim Khan is residing in their Mumbai home. The actor had recently revealed that he has been in touch with his father over video calls ever since. . Salman Khan Shares Pictures of Empty Mumbai Streets, Appreciates Citizens for Abiding by Coronavirus Lockdown Rules.

As for his work, given the shutdown, everything is on hold. His next release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has now been postponed and will release after the lockdown is lifted.